NewEdge Wealth LLC Acquires 2,785 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,804 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $11,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter worth $28,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter worth $27,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 80.6% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 65 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 44.6% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 81 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 4,635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.17, for a total value of $3,912,727.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,928,084.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $725.02, for a total value of $145,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 66,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,961,523.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 4,635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.17, for a total transaction of $3,912,727.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,928,084.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,327 shares of company stock worth $20,161,843. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on ORLY shares. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive to $893.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive to $865.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $892.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $819.33.

Shares of ORLY traded up $1.05 on Wednesday, reaching $850.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,257. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $562.90 and a twelve month high of $861.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $775.41 and a 200-day moving average of $705.80.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.50 by $0.67. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 319.55%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

