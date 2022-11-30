NewEdge Wealth LLC Buys 23,765 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,369 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,765 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $13,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 91.5% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 48.2% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 148.1% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 63.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Procter & Gamble Price Performance
Shares of PG stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $145.65. The company had a trading volume of 90,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,792,588. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $122.18 and a 52-week high of $165.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $134.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $347.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.41.
Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st were given a $0.9133 dividend. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 63.26%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $149.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.00.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total value of $4,668,561.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,990 shares in the company, valued at $5,358,785.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,438,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,312 shares in the company, valued at $1,785,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total transaction of $4,668,561.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,358,785.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,812 shares of company stock worth $8,190,363. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.
Procter & Gamble Profile
The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.
