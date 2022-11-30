NewEdge Wealth LLC Has $22.88 Million Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 436,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,360 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for about 1.0% of NewEdge Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $22,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PFE. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 6.7% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Pfizer by 21.2% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 878,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,456,000 after purchasing an additional 153,642 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Pfizer by 1.1% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Aire Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 14.4% during the first quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 7,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Auxano Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. 67.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on PFE shares. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.47.

Pfizer Price Performance

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Shares of PFE stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 266,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,324,568. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.49. The company has a market capitalization of $275.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.69. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.44 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.