NewEdge Wealth LLC Has $54.95 Million Stake in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE)

NewEdge Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,553,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,808 shares during the quarter. Safehold accounts for approximately 2.5% of NewEdge Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. NewEdge Wealth LLC owned about 2.50% of Safehold worth $54,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Safehold by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of Safehold in the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Safehold by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Safehold by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Safehold by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Safehold alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SAFE shares. Mizuho upgraded shares of Safehold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered shares of Safehold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.67.

Safehold Stock Down 1.2 %

SAFE traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.31. 3,119 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,288. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.56. Safehold Inc. has a one year low of $23.65 and a one year high of $80.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.26 and its 200 day moving average is $35.97.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $71.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.57 million. Safehold had a net margin of 54.19% and a return on equity of 4.80%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Safehold Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Safehold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.177 per share. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.70%.

Safehold Profile

(Get Rating)

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Safehold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safehold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.