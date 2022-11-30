NewEdge Wealth LLC Has $6.90 Million Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 58.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 90,369 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,324 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $6,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its holdings in Starbucks by 163.8% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 364 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 73.8% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Stock Up 0.3 %

SBUX stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,134,304. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.21. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $68.39 and a 1 year high of $117.80. The stock has a market cap of $113.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.07, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.87.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 75.18%.

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,798,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 54,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,798,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. Cowen lifted their target price on Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Stephens started coverage on Starbucks in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.04.

Starbucks Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

