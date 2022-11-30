NewEdge Wealth LLC Increases Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 419.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 161,564 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,480 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $9,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FTNT. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the first quarter worth about $25,000. American National Bank increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 275.0% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 465 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Fortinet by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Fortinet by 358.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Fortinet by 902.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

FTNT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Fortinet from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $76.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.90. The company had a trading volume of 135,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,844,329. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.61 and a 12-month high of $74.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $39.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.23, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.96.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. Fortinet had a return on equity of 9,183.04% and a net margin of 18.12%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Fortinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $171,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $708,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

