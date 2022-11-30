NewEdge Wealth LLC Lowers Holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

NewEdge Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 639,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 173,388 shares during the quarter. Berry Global Group makes up approximately 1.6% of NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. NewEdge Wealth LLC owned 0.47% of Berry Global Group worth $34,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BERY. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,550,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $263,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,476 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,608,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $383,006,000 after purchasing an additional 415,879 shares during the period. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,840,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,629,000 after purchasing an additional 375,095 shares during the period. GMT Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 1,882,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,120,000 after purchasing an additional 353,100 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter worth about $19,082,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

BERY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Berry Global Group to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Berry Global Group from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com raised Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Berry Global Group from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Berry Global Group to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Berry Global Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.42.

Shares of BERY stock traded down $0.44 on Wednesday, hitting $56.71. 15,527 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 918,715. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.18. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.52 and a 1-year high of $74.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.45 and its 200 day moving average is $53.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th.

In related news, President Michael Edward Hill sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total transaction of $47,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

