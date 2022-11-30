NewEdge Wealth LLC Purchases 1,317,204 Shares of Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV)

NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) by 833.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,475,340 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,317,204 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.98% of Momentive Global worth $12,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Momentive Global during the second quarter valued at $154,000. Sachem Head Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Momentive Global by 21.8% in the second quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 6,965,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,000 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International bought a new position in shares of Momentive Global in the second quarter worth about $992,000. Mirova bought a new position in shares of Momentive Global in the second quarter worth about $992,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Momentive Global by 15.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,484,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,059,000 after purchasing an additional 194,315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Momentive Global

In other Momentive Global news, insider Rebecca Cantieri sold 5,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total transaction of $42,649.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 188,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,520,299.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 19,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total transaction of $156,202.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,471,998 shares in the company, valued at $11,879,023.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rebecca Cantieri sold 5,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total transaction of $42,649.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 188,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,520,299.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,004 shares of company stock valued at $291,274. 17.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Momentive Global Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:MNTV traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,644,930. Momentive Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.14 and a 1 year high of $22.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.98 and a 200-day moving average of $8.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $121.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.50 million. Momentive Global had a negative net margin of 26.84% and a negative return on equity of 37.13%. Sell-side analysts predict that Momentive Global Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on MNTV. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Momentive Global from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Momentive Global from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Momentive Global from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Momentive Global from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Momentive Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

Momentive Global Profile

(Get Rating)

Momentive Global Inc provides Software-as-a-Service solutions that help businesses turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products under the SurveyMonkey brand, that enable customers to listen and take action on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to leverage in-the-moment customer feedback to engage and retain their customers; GetFeedback Essentials provides companies the tools to launch customer experience programs quickly by gathering feedback via email and across their websites, analyzing it in one place, and integrating with their Salesforce CRM platform; GetFeedback Pro, includes the Essentials features and adds feedback collection channels, advanced analytics, automation, and additional pre-built integrations; and GetFeedback Ultimate, comprises the GetFeedback Pro features and adds mobile apps as a feedback collection channel and enables single sign-on.

Featured Stories

