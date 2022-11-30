NewEdge Wealth LLC Purchases 18,545 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,376 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,545 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $17,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 34,800 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,852,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 82,339 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $16,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 283,481 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $62,868,000 after acquiring an additional 75,673 shares in the last quarter. SP Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 19,703 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,369,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 2,838 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:V traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $209.62. 133,719 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,748,283. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.60 and a 1 year high of $235.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $194.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Visa Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Visa from $254.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Visa from $257.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Visa from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.14.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Articles

