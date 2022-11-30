Newport Trust Co Acquires 17,508 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Newport Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,425,376 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,508 shares during the quarter. Huntington Bancshares accounts for approximately 0.4% of Newport Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Newport Trust Co’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $124,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 170,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 28,457 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 316,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,172,000 after purchasing an additional 5,330 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 904,319 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,919,000 after purchasing an additional 68,162 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 29,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 66.0% in the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 26,958 shares of the bank’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 10,723 shares in the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Scott D. Kleinman sold 9,749 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $151,109.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 214,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,324,393.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Huntington Bancshares news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 28,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total value of $433,169.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 140,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,162,526.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott D. Kleinman sold 9,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $151,109.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 214,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,324,393.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.08. 559,967 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,150,138. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $11.67 and a 12-month high of $17.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 27.34%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.06%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HBAN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens cut Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.69.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

