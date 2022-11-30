Newport Trust Co Buys 33,745 Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Newport Trust Co increased its holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,516,561 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,745 shares during the quarter. Newport Trust Co owned about 1.24% of Goodyear Tire & Rubber worth $37,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 2nd quarter valued at $400,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 918.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 101,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 91,800 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 13,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 2nd quarter worth about $981,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 235,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 8,151 shares during the period. 80.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $10.75. The company had a trading volume of 57,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,333,189. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.92. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 52-week low of $9.76 and a 52-week high of $24.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GT shares. Argus cut shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Goodyear Tire & Rubber currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.19.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving equipment, and mining and industrial equipment under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

