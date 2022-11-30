Newport Trust Co Cuts Stake in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Newport Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 649,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 21,489 shares during the quarter. Newport Trust Co owned about 1.20% of Ashland worth $66,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Ashland by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ashland by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Ashland during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ashland by 2,554.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 6,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Ashland by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 21,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Ashland from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ashland from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Ashland from $143.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Ashland from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ashland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.63.

Ashland Trading Down 1.0 %

Ashland Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:ASH traded down $1.12 on Wednesday, hitting $109.55. 5,768 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,610. Ashland Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.29 and a 12 month high of $112.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.27%.

Ashland Profile

(Get Rating)

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences; Personal Care & Household; Specialty Additives; and Intermediates and Solvents segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

