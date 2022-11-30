Newport Trust Co Has $1.12 Billion Position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Newport Trust Co decreased its position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,446,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 137,904 shares during the quarter. Sempra comprises approximately 3.6% of Newport Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Newport Trust Co’s holdings in Sempra were worth $1,119,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Sempra by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Sempra by 0.3% during the second quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Sempra by 0.8% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 10,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Sempra by 3.4% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management increased its position in shares of Sempra by 70.8% in the first quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

SRE stock traded up $0.68 on Wednesday, reaching $162.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,147,858. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $50.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.35. Sempra has a 12-month low of $119.56 and a 12-month high of $176.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.145 per share. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.24%.

SRE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Sempra from $189.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sempra in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Sempra from $174.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Sempra from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.40.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

