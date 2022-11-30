Newport Trust Co Purchases 1,851,506 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Newport Trust Co lifted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 199,277,658 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,851,506 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for about 13.5% of Newport Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Newport Trust Co owned about 2.80% of AT&T worth $4,176,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in shares of AT&T by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 561,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,260,000 after purchasing an additional 29,972 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 26,763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in shares of AT&T by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 382,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,048,000 after purchasing an additional 95,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garrison Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on T. StockNews.com upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

AT&T Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:T traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $18.92. The stock had a trading volume of 580,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,987,032. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.19 and a 200 day moving average of $18.58. The stock has a market cap of $134.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.61. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.46 and a 12-month high of $21.53.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.11%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

