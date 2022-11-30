Newport Trust Co Purchases 23,970 Shares of Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)

Newport Trust Co boosted its position in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 972,815 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,970 shares during the quarter. Newport Trust Co’s holdings in Unisys were worth $11,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boundary Creek Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Unisys by 281.6% during the second quarter. Boundary Creek Advisors LP now owns 1,102,498 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,263,000 after buying an additional 813,617 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Unisys by 727.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 459,436 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,929,000 after buying an additional 403,944 shares during the period. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Unisys during the second quarter valued at about $2,763,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Unisys by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,837,854 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $190,986,000 after buying an additional 181,125 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Unisys by 57.1% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 278,606 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,082,000 after buying an additional 101,316 shares during the period. 97.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UIS. StockNews.com began coverage on Unisys in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Unisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. CJS Securities lowered Unisys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Unisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Unisys Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE UIS traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.11. 26,037 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,085,782. Unisys Co. has a 12-month low of $4.01 and a 12-month high of $23.10. The company has a market cap of $278.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.90.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $461.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.95 million. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 28.38% and a negative net margin of 12.52%. Unisys’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share.

Unisys Profile

Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology services company worldwide. It operates in Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud and Infrastructure Solutions (C&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions (ECS) segments. The DWS segment provides solutions that transform digital workplaces securely and create exceptional end-user experiences.

