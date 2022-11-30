Newport Trust Co Sells 11,280 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Newport Trust Co decreased its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,163,911 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 11,280 shares during the quarter. Darden Restaurants accounts for approximately 0.8% of Newport Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Newport Trust Co owned 1.75% of Darden Restaurants worth $244,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,023 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 308 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 13,813 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 489 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

NYSE:DRI traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $144.21. The stock had a trading volume of 20,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,889. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $110.96 and a one year high of $155.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.23.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.56. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 40.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on DRI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Darden Restaurants from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $137.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.29.

Insider Transactions at Darden Restaurants

In other news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 19,000 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.75, for a total transaction of $2,522,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 203,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,011,970. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 19,000 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.75, for a total transaction of $2,522,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 203,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,011,970. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sarah H. King sold 6,795 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.59, for a total transaction of $894,154.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,486.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,057 shares of company stock valued at $6,092,586. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

See Also

