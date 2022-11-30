Newport Trust Co Sells 40,535 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Newport Trust Co lowered its position in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,098,116 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 40,535 shares during the quarter. United Airlines makes up about 0.5% of Newport Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Newport Trust Co owned approximately 1.25% of United Airlines worth $145,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UAL. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the first quarter worth $351,299,000. Altimeter Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the first quarter worth $115,175,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 35.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,505,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $255,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,947 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in United Airlines by 1,248.8% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,474,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364,768 shares during the period. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. grew its stake in United Airlines by 17.4% in the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 8,690,336 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $402,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286,491 shares during the period. 63.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UAL shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on United Airlines from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Cowen reduced their price objective on United Airlines to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on United Airlines from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised United Airlines from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.85.

In related news, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $1,186,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,701.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ UAL traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.45. 80,261 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,969,597. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.43 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.03. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.54 and a 52 week high of $53.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.87.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.74 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 11.42% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.02) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

