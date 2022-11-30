Next Level Private LLC Acquires New Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Next Level Private LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 861 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,506,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Booking by 23.5% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Booking during the second quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Seascape Capital Management increased its holdings in Booking by 2.1% during the second quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 932 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking by 6.7% in the second quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 529 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Booking by 17.5% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 558 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BKNG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,500.00 to $2,050.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Booking to $2,100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,424.85.

Booking Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ BKNG traded down $1.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,015.89. 7,356 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 374,910. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $78.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,818.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,915.03. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,616.85 and a 12-month high of $2,715.66.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $49.55 by $3.48. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. Booking had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 81.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $37.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 93.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Booking

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,002.18, for a total value of $400,436.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,833,255.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,002.18, for a total value of $400,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,833,255.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 41 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total transaction of $71,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,459,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 431 shares of company stock valued at $850,411 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

