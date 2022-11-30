Next Level Private LLC Acquires New Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Next Level Private LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,017,000. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 0.8% of Next Level Private LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SHY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,155,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,146 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 14,878,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,698 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 49.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,647,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862,384 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,371,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,684,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,861,000 after acquiring an additional 884,911 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of SHY stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $81.14. 70,941 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,933,457. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.08. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $80.56 and a 52 week high of $85.96.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a $0.141 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

