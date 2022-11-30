Next Level Private LLC Acquires New Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Next Level Private LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,902 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 5.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,134 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $1,785,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $218,000. Sendero Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 5.8% during the second quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,887 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Micron Technology by 27.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 459,176 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,383,000 after purchasing an additional 99,136 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MU shares. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.90.

NASDAQ:MU traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.28. The stock had a trading volume of 668,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,836,874. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.08. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.45 and a 52 week high of $98.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 18.75%. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.95%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

