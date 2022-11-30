Next Level Private LLC Acquires Shares of 22,892 Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Next Level Private LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,892 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,000. Alibaba Group comprises approximately 1.0% of Next Level Private LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.5% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,758 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 2,085 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. 14.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BABA traded up $6.98 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,560,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,080,730. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $229.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 215.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.50. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $58.01 and a one year high of $138.70.

BABA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $206.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.05.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

