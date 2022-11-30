Next Level Private LLC Buys Shares of 14,076 Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Next Level Private LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEUGet Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 14,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 5,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 53,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 15,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,311,389. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $43.06 and a twelve month high of $62.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.88 and a 200-day moving average of $49.52.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

