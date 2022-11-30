Next Level Private LLC Buys Shares of 3,818 Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Next Level Private LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $907,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 365.7% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameriprise Financial stock traded down $1.04 on Wednesday, hitting $323.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,693. The firm has a market cap of $34.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $291.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $271.69. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $219.99 and a one year high of $339.41.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.82 by $0.61. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 61.53%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 24.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.85%.

In other news, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 4,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.66, for a total value of $1,340,521.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,711,607.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 4,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.66, for a total transaction of $1,340,521.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,711,607.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 11,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.81, for a total transaction of $3,928,147.23. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,524,285.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,327 shares of company stock worth $9,669,463. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AMP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $336.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial to $351.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $330.78.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

