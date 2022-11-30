Next Level Private LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Next Level Private LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 1,615.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,670 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,115 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up 1.5% of Next Level Private LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Next Level Private LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VBR. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 128,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,207,000 after buying an additional 20,966 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $492,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $278,000.

NYSEARCA:VBR traded down $1.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $164.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,652. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $156.18 and a 200-day moving average of $158.60. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $142.48 and a 12 month high of $183.79.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

