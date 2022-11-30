Next Level Private LLC Makes New Investment in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Next Level Private LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,689,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,987,000 after purchasing an additional 5,605,802 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1,509.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 12,149,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,295,000 after acquiring an additional 11,394,496 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,002,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,921,000 after acquiring an additional 892,599 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,005,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,377,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Activision Blizzard Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ ATVI traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.72. 162,181 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,193,035. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $56.40 and a one year high of $86.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.57. The stock has a market cap of $57.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 5.76 and a quick ratio of 5.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling

Several research firms recently issued reports on ATVI. TheStreet lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Raymond James raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.11.

In related news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total transaction of $781,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 176,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,810,090.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Activision Blizzard Profile

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.