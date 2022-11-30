Next Level Private LLC Makes New Investment in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Next Level Private LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $954,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 608 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 15.3% during the second quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 5.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 7.3% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.7% during the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE BLK traded down $19.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $694.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,825. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.29. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $503.12 and a fifty-two week high of $934.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $636.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $645.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $1.82. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 53.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total transaction of $10,009,468.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,171 shares in the company, valued at $376,500,654.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total transaction of $10,009,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,500,654.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Manish Mehta sold 1,350 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.81, for a total transaction of $1,002,793.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,471,925.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,860 shares of company stock worth $44,060,191. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $540.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $615.00 to $741.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $716.00 to $666.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $703.92.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.