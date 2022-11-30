Next Level Private LLC Makes New Investment in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Next Level Private LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 388,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,358,000 after purchasing an additional 65,318 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 7.0% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 19.6% in the first quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 42,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,553,000 after buying an additional 7,025 shares during the last quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth $1,083,000. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.6% in the first quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 6,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 63.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $149.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.00.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of PG traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $145.65. The stock had a trading volume of 86,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,792,588. The company’s fifty day moving average is $134.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $122.18 and a 52 week high of $165.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $20.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 63.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total transaction of $4,668,561.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,358,785.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total transaction of $2,083,111.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,718,476. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total transaction of $4,668,561.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,990 shares in the company, valued at $5,358,785.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,812 shares of company stock worth $8,190,363 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Stories

