Next Level Private LLC Sells 1,865 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Next Level Private LLC lowered its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 32.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,905 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,865 shares during the quarter. Next Level Private LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HD. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 135.0% during the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 94 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Home Depot from $392.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Cowen initiated coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Home Depot to $335.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Home Depot from $347.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $346.29.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:HD traded down $2.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $313.07. 76,917 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,501,794. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $420.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $291.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $293.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.81%.

Home Depot declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paula Santilli purchased 1,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

