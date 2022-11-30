NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) Short Interest Down 42.9% in November

NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 42.9% from the October 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
NEXT Trading Down 3.1 %
Shares of NXGPY traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $33.85. 268 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,588. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.27. NEXT has a 12 month low of $24.42 and a 12 month high of $56.89.
About NEXT
See Also
