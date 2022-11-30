NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) Short Interest Down 42.9% in November

NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 42.9% from the October 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NEXT Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of NXGPY traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $33.85. 268 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,588. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.27. NEXT has a 12 month low of $24.42 and a 12 month high of $56.89.

About NEXT

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

