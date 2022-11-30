NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) Short Interest Update

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,340,000 shares, an increase of 59.6% from the October 31st total of 2,720,000 shares. Currently, 8.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 602,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.2 days.

In other news, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 3,889 shares of NextGen Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $77,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,254,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 3,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $77,780.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO David A. Metcalfe sold 32,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $647,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 178,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,579,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,416 shares of company stock worth $1,580,010 in the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in NextGen Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $343,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 56,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 69,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 8,679 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NextGen Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $441,000. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NXGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on NextGen Healthcare from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Friday, October 21st. TheStreet raised NextGen Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial began coverage on NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised NextGen Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

Shares of NXGN stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $19.80. 433,215 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 436,932. NextGen Healthcare has a 12-month low of $15.44 and a 12-month high of $21.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.74 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.05.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). NextGen Healthcare had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 3.31%. The company had revenue of $159.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.46 million. Research analysts predict that NextGen Healthcare will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare technology solutions in the United States. The company offers clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise EHR; financial solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM; patient engagement solutions comprising NextGen Virtual Visits; integrated clinical care and financial solutions consisting of NextGen Office; interoperability solutions that include NextGen Share and Mirth Connect; data and analytics solutions, which comprise NextGen Health Data Hub; and value based care solutions, including NextGen Population Health Solutions.

