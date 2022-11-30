Nexum (NEXM) Price Reaches $0.0553 on Major Exchanges

Nexum (NEXM) traded 55.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 30th. In the last seven days, Nexum has traded down 42.5% against the US dollar. One Nexum token can now be purchased for $0.0553 or 0.00000323 BTC on major exchanges. Nexum has a market capitalization of $829.00 million and approximately $232,169.32 worth of Nexum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Nexum alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002197 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000287 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000356 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,167.51 or 0.06827811 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $86.99 or 0.00508728 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,291.09 or 0.30943251 BTC.

Nexum Profile

Nexum was first traded on January 4th, 2022. Nexum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens. Nexum’s official website is nexum.ai. Nexum’s official Twitter account is @coinnexum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nexum is link.medium.com/fqymouuhimb.

Nexum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexum (NEXM) is the utility token that aims to power the multi-billion Shipping & Oil industry.NEXM is designed to unbank the shipping industry.Nexum Token aims to become the main element of tokenization in shipping and oil transactions worldwide, providing alternative financial tools and introducing DeFi, driving innovation in the shipping industry.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nexum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nexum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nexum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.