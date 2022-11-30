Nexum Price Down 44.7% Over Last 7 Days (NEXM)

Nexum (NEXM) traded 58.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 30th. One Nexum token can currently be purchased for about $0.0560 or 0.00000333 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nexum has a market capitalization of $829.00 million and approximately $144,809.28 worth of Nexum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Nexum has traded 44.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Nexum

Nexum’s launch date was January 4th, 2022. Nexum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens. Nexum’s official message board is link.medium.com/fqymouuhimb. The official website for Nexum is nexum.ai. Nexum’s official Twitter account is @coinnexum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nexum

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexum (NEXM) is the utility token that aims to power the multi-billion Shipping & Oil industry.NEXM is designed to unbank the shipping industry.Nexum Token aims to become the main element of tokenization in shipping and oil transactions worldwide, providing alternative financial tools and introducing DeFi, driving innovation in the shipping industry.Telegram”

