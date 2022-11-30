NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.00

NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$11.00 and traded as low as C$9.49. NFI Group shares last traded at C$9.61, with a volume of 178,623 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NFI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ATB Capital cut their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$21.00 to C$18.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Scotiabank cut shares of NFI Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$18.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$6.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$11.50 to C$10.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$12.57.

Get NFI Group alerts:

NFI Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$760.68 million and a PE ratio of -11.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.83, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.44.

NFI Group Announces Dividend

NFI Group Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.053 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. NFI Group’s payout ratio is -32.83%.

(Get Rating)

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the Alexander Dennis Limited brand name; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI brand names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts brand name, as well as articulated buses.

Featured Articles

