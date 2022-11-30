NFT (NFT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $250.43

NFT (NFT) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 29th. NFT has a total market capitalization of $693,053.29 and approximately $250.43 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFT token can now be purchased for $0.0188 or 0.00000111 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, NFT has traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NFT alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,861.07 or 0.99997080 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00010255 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00007411 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00036518 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00040578 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005905 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00021535 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.45 or 0.00245835 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000133 BTC.

NFT Profile

NFT (CRYPTO:NFT) is a token. It launched on August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official message board is nftprotocol.substack.com. The official website for NFT is www.nft.org. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol.

NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01797788 USD and is up 2.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $250.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.