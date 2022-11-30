Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Buys 484,465 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 204.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 721,283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 484,465 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $36,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VEU. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 14,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 5,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 53,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 15,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

VEU traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.15. 128,263 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,311,389. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.52. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $43.06 and a 1 year high of $62.70.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.