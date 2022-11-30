Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Cuts Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,570 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 0.5% of Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $11,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 18,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 13,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA VB traded down $1.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $190.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,966. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $168.65 and a one year high of $229.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $182.63 and its 200-day moving average is $186.65.

