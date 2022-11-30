Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Has $1.05 Million Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,452 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth $33,000. Schubert & Co grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 53.8% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 223.5% during the second quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 75.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In other news, Director John Donovan acquired 568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $441.43 per share, for a total transaction of $250,732.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,768 shares in the company, valued at $780,448.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.8 %

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LMT. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $464.83.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded down $3.98 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $480.12. 15,150 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,423,416. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.76. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $328.20 and a 52-week high of $494.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $445.36 and its 200-day moving average is $431.30.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.63 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $16.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.69 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 65.16% and a net margin of 9.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.42%.

About Lockheed Martin

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.