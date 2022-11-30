Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Has $1.12 Million Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. trimmed its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,188 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,404,000. McLean Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,198,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,476,000. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 169.5% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 711,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,858,000 after acquiring an additional 447,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $17,020,000.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFUS traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.92. The stock had a trading volume of 360 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,640. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.41. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $37.96 and a twelve month high of $52.22.

