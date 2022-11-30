Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Has $1.63 Million Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 10.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,729 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in American Express by 1,276.5% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 468 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AXP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on American Express in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on American Express from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on American Express from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Express in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.58.

Insider Activity at American Express

American Express Price Performance

In other American Express news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $149.27 per share, with a total value of $149,270.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,270. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Express stock traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $152.77. 61,396 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,650,920. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $114.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.14. American Express has a 52 week low of $130.65 and a 52 week high of $199.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.69.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.09. American Express had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 15.02%. The firm had revenue of $13.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 20.90%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Stories

