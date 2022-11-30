Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Sells 19,375 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. reduced its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,375 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EFA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,450,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,590,257,000 after purchasing an additional 6,251,912 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,260.0% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,939,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,872,621 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,689.6% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,042,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998,092 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 182.4% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,862,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $179,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848,638 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,052.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,755,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $109,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603,030 shares during the period. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFA traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,375,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,246,702. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.76. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $54.61 and a twelve month high of $80.04.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

