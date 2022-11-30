Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Takes $2.15 Million Position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 68,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,149,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $354,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $534,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $581,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $4,068,000.
Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:DFUV traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.48. 4,491 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 435,314. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 52 week low of $29.41 and a 52 week high of $35.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.81.
