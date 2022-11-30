NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. cut its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 602 shares during the quarter. NIKE makes up 1.0% of Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in NIKE by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,022,020 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $14,400,882,000 after purchasing an additional 662,243 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in NIKE by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,518,050 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $12,180,110,000 after acquiring an additional 553,087 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in NIKE by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,040,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,427,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,421 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,293,257 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,115,941,000 after acquiring an additional 79,485 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,646,168 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,028,869,000 after purchasing an additional 189,454 shares during the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NKE shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $115.00 price target on NIKE in a report on Friday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $128.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. HSBC cut their price target on shares of NIKE to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush cut their target price on NIKE from $121.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Erste Group Bank downgraded NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.25.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

NIKE Trading Down 0.1 %

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $550,261.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,632,926.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.15. The company had a trading volume of 156,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,630,157. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.22 and a 1-year high of $173.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.01. The stock has a market cap of $166.50 billion, a PE ratio of 30.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 37.08%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.56%.

About NIKE

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

