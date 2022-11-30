NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Stake Trimmed by PAX Financial Group LLC

PAX Financial Group LLC cut its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,704 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,252 shares during the quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 104,831 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $14,106,000 after acquiring an additional 7,415 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in NIKE by 5.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 418,919 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $42,813,000 after purchasing an additional 22,855 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 592,823 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $79,770,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at $313,000. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $550,261.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,632,926.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NIKE Stock Performance

NKE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of NIKE to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen upped their target price on NIKE from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Bank of America cut their price target on NIKE from $122.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $110.00 price target on NIKE in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.25.

Shares of NKE stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.03. The stock had a trading volume of 161,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,630,157. The firm has a market cap of $166.31 billion, a PE ratio of 30.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $82.22 and a one year high of $173.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.01.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 34.56%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

