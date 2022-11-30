Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Trading Up 8.1%

Shares of Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) traded up 8.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.58 and last traded at $2.54. 364,337 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 12,538,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on NKLA shares. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Nikola from $12.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. BTIG Research raised shares of Nikola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Nikola from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen lowered their target price on Nikola from $12.50 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Nikola from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

Nikola Stock Up 9.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nikola

Nikola ( NASDAQ:NKLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.81 million. Equities analysts expect that Nikola Co. will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark A. Russell sold 75,000 shares of Nikola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.39, for a total value of $179,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,812,346 shares in the company, valued at $6,721,506.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark A. Russell sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.39, for a total value of $179,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,812,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,721,506.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark A. Russell sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.29, for a total value of $793,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,812,346 shares in the company, valued at $14,877,310.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,101,120 shares of company stock worth $7,016,701 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nikola

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Milestone Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Nikola during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Nikola by 134.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6,003 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nikola in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Nikola by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,902,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,775,000 after purchasing an additional 363,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Nikola by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,993,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,978,000 after buying an additional 1,931,607 shares during the period. 23.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nikola

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that works to develop energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery hydrogen-electric and battery-electric semi-trucks to the trucking sector.

