Ninety One Group Announces Dividend of GBX 6.50 (LON:N91)

Ninety One Group (LON:N91 – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.50 ($0.08) per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Ninety One Group Price Performance
N91 stock opened at GBX 201.76 ($2.41) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 964.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 1.03. Ninety One Group has a 52-week low of GBX 168.90 ($2.02) and a 52-week high of GBX 289 ($3.46). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 194.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 201.94.
About Ninety One Group
