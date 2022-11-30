Ninety One Group Announces Dividend of GBX 6.50 (LON:N91)

Ninety One Group (LON:N91 – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.50 ($0.08) per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

N91 stock opened at GBX 201.76 ($2.41) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 964.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 1.03. Ninety One Group has a 52-week low of GBX 168.90 ($2.02) and a 52-week high of GBX 289 ($3.46). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 194.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 201.94.

Ninety One Group operates as an independent global asset manager worldwide. It serves private and public sector pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, insurers, corporates, foundations, and central banks, as well as large retail financial groups, wealth managers, public and private equity as well as debt, private banks, and intermediaries.

