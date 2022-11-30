Nordea Investment Management AB Boosts Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,954,065 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 296,227 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $332,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alphastar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 2.3% during the second quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 7,836 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 3.3% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,707 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 46.0% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 584 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.3% in the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 14,582 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.5% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,969 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Stock Down 1.3 %

TJX stock traded down $1.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.15. 140,889 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,890,089. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $91.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.35. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.69 and a 12 month high of $81.17.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 41.11%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TJX. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.11.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total transaction of $3,313,583.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 696,439 shares in the company, valued at $45,895,330.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total transaction of $252,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,092,234.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total value of $3,313,583.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 696,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,895,330.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,513 shares of company stock valued at $5,718,833 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.