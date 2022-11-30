Nordea Investment Management AB Boosts Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,552,506 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 116,200 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.28% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $348,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,429,940 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $158,559,000 after acquiring an additional 494,294 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 40.5% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

AMD stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.13. The company had a trading volume of 711,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,064,128. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.57 and a 1 year high of $164.46. The company has a market capitalization of $117.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.05.

Insider Activity

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 11.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total transaction of $598,916.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,470,108.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. New Street Research upgraded Advanced Micro Devices to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Advanced Micro Devices to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.88.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

See Also

