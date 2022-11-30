Nordea Investment Management AB Has $1.09 Billion Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,848,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 401,541 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 1.6% of Nordea Investment Management AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,092,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MRK. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 24.1% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 197,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,014,000 after buying an additional 38,365 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 664.2% in the second quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 57,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,274,000 after acquiring an additional 50,274 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.6% in the second quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 17,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at $3,442,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.8% during the second quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 3,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.13. 226,808 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,573,517. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.74 and its 200-day moving average is $92.01. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.50 and a 12 month high of $109.06. The stock has a market cap of $274.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 46.57% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.75, for a total value of $30,225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 706,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,158,012.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.75, for a total value of $30,225,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 706,283 shares in the company, valued at $71,158,012.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 45,561 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total value of $4,531,952.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,526 shares in the company, valued at $1,842,781.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,081,815 shares of company stock valued at $108,575,433 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

