Nordea Investment Management AB Has $282.16 Million Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,074,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 414,145 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.58% of Monster Beverage worth $282,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,005,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,397,411,000 after acquiring an additional 504,239 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,494,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,548,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654,974 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,385,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,948,417,000 after acquiring an additional 149,725 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,029,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,682,000 after acquiring an additional 391,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,071,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,749,000 after acquiring an additional 912,942 shares in the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MNST traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.14. The stock had a trading volume of 56,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,440,181. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.24 and a 200-day moving average of $92.13. The company has a market capitalization of $52.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.91. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12-month low of $71.78 and a 12-month high of $104.49.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 17.91%. Monster Beverage’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 3rd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on MNST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.35.

Insider Transactions at Monster Beverage

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,032 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total value of $1,483,280.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,941.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,032 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total value of $1,483,280.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,797,941.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,996 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total transaction of $1,596,264.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,420,975.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 144,276 shares of company stock valued at $14,041,522 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

About Monster Beverage

(Get Rating)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.