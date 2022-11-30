Nordea Investment Management AB Has $312.68 Million Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,630,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 485,922 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.39% of Chubb worth $312,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CB. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Chubb by 324.1% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 149,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,408,000 after buying an additional 114,329 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in Chubb by 26.6% during the second quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Chubb by 5.3% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the second quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the second quarter valued at approximately $328,000. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CB shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Chubb from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on Chubb from $209.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Chubb to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Chubb from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.73.

Shares of Chubb stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $216.28. 30,302 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,554,667. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $89.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.76. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $173.78 and a 12 month high of $218.99.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 11.89%. Chubb’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 15.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.15%.

In other news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.51, for a total transaction of $3,142,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,452,462.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.51, for a total value of $3,142,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,117 shares in the company, valued at $9,452,462.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 12,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.37, for a total transaction of $2,668,753.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 212,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,807,758.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,527 shares of company stock worth $15,811,469 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

